RCMP investigates two break and enters, seeks public assistance

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating an attempted break and enter and a successful break and enter that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 6.

At approximately 3:40 a.m., an individual attempted to break into a refrigerated Sea-Can that was situated on the property of Terrington COOP on Abbott Drive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The suspect, pictured below, broke the pad lock and damaged the latch but did not gain entry.

Sometime overnight the same night, suspect(s) forced entry into National Safety Equipment on Hamilton River Road, near Terrington COOP. More than 40 pairs of Timberland and Acton work boots of various sizes, with a combined value of approximately $14,000, were stolen from inside.

The investigations are continuing.