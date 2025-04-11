RCMP investigates theft of truck from Summerford

The RCMP has arrested 24-year-old Jack LeBlanc of Summerford in connection with a vehicle theft.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP received a report that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen from a commercial property in Summerford.

As part of the investigation, police attended the area and gathered information that identified Leblanc as the suspect.

Later that same morning, police received a report of a single-vehicle crash in Twillingate involving the stolen truck. The driver, who was identified as LeBlanc, departed the scene on foot and was causing a disturbance outside a nearby residence.

Police attended the property where LeBlanc was arrested without further incident.

LeBlanc appeared in court earlier this week and was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

He was released by the court on a number of conditions.