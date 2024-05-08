RCMP investigates theft at Canadian Coast Guard Site in Heart’s Content

The RCMP is investigating the theft of copper wire from the Canadian Coast Guard’s VHF site in Heart’s Content.

The theft occurred on April 29, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Two suspects arrived at the site in a vehicle, forced entry onto the property, climbed a tower and stole copper grounding wire.

The vehicle is a red hatchback, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP at 709-596-5014 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.