RCMP investigates suspected arson in Port au Port East

The RCMP are investigating a suspected arson that occurred on a residential property on the Main Road in Port au Port East on January 4.

Police were called to the fire at approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 4. The vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, was fully engulfed in flames with heat damage spreading onto the home.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that the fire was intentionally set. Those responsible were observed leaving the area on an ATV at a high rate of speed.

Residents of Port au Port East are asked to check for available surveillance footage around the time of the fire. Anyone having information about the fire, the ATV or those responsible is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers.