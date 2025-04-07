RCMP investigates shots fired in Grand Falls-Windsor, seeks public’s assistance

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is investigating an incident of shots fired on April 4.

On Friday, police received a report about multiple shots fired at a residence on Suvla Road, shot from Monchy Road. The suspect, a male wearing a mask over his face, fled the area on foot and is believed to have been picked up in a vehicle nearby. A public alert notification, as well as communication on RCMP NL’s social media platforms, was sent to residents in the area asking them to shelter in place.

After determining that the incident was targeted, residents were informed that the shelter in place had been lifted.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking the public to check for surveillance footage, including dash cam footage, in the area of Suvla Road and Monchy Road on Friday, April 4 from 6-8 p.m.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.