Natuashish RCMP is investigating a residential arson that occurred on April 9. Police are seeking information from the public.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m. today, police received a report of a residence on fire on Pokue Street in Natuashish and attended the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames. The owner was not at home when the fire started. Evidence gathered as part of the investigation suggests that the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation is continuing.