RCMP investigates possible animal cruelty, seeks public’s information

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after a dog was located deceased in the water near the wharf in Whiteway.

On May 10, police received a report of an unknown object submerged in the water near the wharf in Whiteway. The object, which was wrapped and tied, was retrieved by locals, transported to shore and was confirmed as a deceased dog. The remains of the animal were transported to Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Animal Health Division for further examination.

The animal is described as a male, large breed dog, with medium length curly black fur on its neck and shoulders and longer length black curly fur on its back. The dog has floppy ears, similar to that of a retriever.

As part of the investigation, Whitbourne RCMP is looking to identify and speak with the animal’s owner.

The investigation is continuing.