RCMP investigates fatal ATV crash

The RCMP is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened early Tuesday. Just after 8 a.m., police received a report of the crash on the TCH approximately two kilometers west of Clarenville. An ATV traveling along the side of the TCH, behind the guard rail, rolled down over an embankment. The operator of the ATV was uninjured and the passenger, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene.

The two individuals were working at the time of the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Provincial Occupational Health and Safety are engaged and the investigation is continuing.