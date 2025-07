A 28-year-old man is deceased following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash that occurred on July 6 in St. Georges.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, police received the report of the crash. An ATV was found in the ditch of a residential street. The lone occupant of the quad was located deceased at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.