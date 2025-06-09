RCMP investigates break, enter and theft at Roadside Grocery and Hardware in Wareham

New-Wes-Valley RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on June 8, at Roadside Grocery and Hardware in Wareham. A vehicle was used in the commission of the offence and an ATM was stolen from inside.

Shortly before 4:00 a.m. on June 8, police responded to a report of an alarm sounding at the business. Officers determined that the front entrance of the store was heavily damaged by a vehicle. An ATM containing cash was stolen from inside.

The suspect is described as a male who was wearing a face mask and dark colored clothing. The vehicle is described as a grey or silver colored Honda CRV SUV.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime, the location of the vehicle or the stolen ATM is asked to contact New-Wes-Valley RCMP at 709-536-2419. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),