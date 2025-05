Deer Lake RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on May 27 at Humber River Golf Club in Deer Lake.

Sometime over night, between the evening of May 26 and the morning of May 27, suspect(s) entered the business and stole a quantity of cash.

Deer Lake RCMP asks the public to report any suspicious activity that may have been observed in the area of Airport Road between the evening of May 26 and the morning of May 27.

The investigation is continuing.