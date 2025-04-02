RCMP investigates break and enter, one man arrested

Holyrood RCMP arrested 20-year-old Eric Browne of C.B.S. for a residential break and enter that occurred on Wild Golf Course Road in Holyrood on March 30.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., on Sunday, police received a report of a residential break and enter in progress. A residential security camera captured a man on the property holding a large rock, attempting to break into the home.

Upon arrival, police entered the home and located the man inside. He was arrested for break and enter, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and mischief under $5,000 (damage to property). He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.