RCMP investigates armed robbery at town office in St. George’s; alleged victim charged with public mischief and theft

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery that allegedly occurred at the town office in St. George’s on April 29. As part of the investigation, an employee of the town, 61-year-old Mary Spicer was arrested and is facing criminal charges.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bay St. George RCMP received the report of an armed robbery. Police attended the scene and conducted an investigation. It was determined that a robbery did not occur, and that Spicer, who reported being robbed, had made a false report of the crime to police.

Evidence gathered at the scene suggested that Spicer stole approximately $11,000 cash from the town office. She was arrested and is charged with public mischief and theft over $5,000. Spicer is set to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing.