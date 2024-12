The RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor is looking for 16-year-old Logan Vineham who has been reported missing.

Vineham was last seen near Needs Convenience Store on Lincoln Road, Grand Falls-Windsor around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, December 9th.

He is described as 5 ’11” tall, with brown hair & blue eyes. He may be wearing camouflage clothing. Anybody with information on his current location is asked to call the RCMP at 709-489-2121.