RCMP executes search warrant on home in Grand Falls-Windsor and seizes hashish and contraband tobacco

RCMP executed a search warrant on July 15 in Grand Falls-Windsor and seized hashish and contraband tobacco.

As a result, 63-year-old Andrew Noseworthy is charged with a number of offences including possession of contraband Cannabis, possession of unstamped tobacco, and possession of contraband tobacco.

Police seized more than 60,000 individual cigarettes, approximately 2.25 Pounds of suspected Hashish, and nearly $17,000.00 of Canadian currency.

He is set to appear in court on September 4, 2024. The investigation is continuing.