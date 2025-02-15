RCMP encourages snowmobilers to put safety first

With an increase in snowmobiling activities within the province, RCMP NL encourages those venturing out in the outdoors to put safety first, especially when heading to isolated areas. Officers encourage riders to ride sober and wear the proper safety gear, including helmets.

Before heading out, riders should prepare themselves in the event they become displaced/lost in the event of mechanical issues, bad weather or other unexpected delays. Packing additional food and water provisions and fire-making equipment is strongly recommended, as well as wearing the proper winter clothing. Communication devices, including cell phones, satellite phones and satellite tracking devices, are also recommended. Riders need to keep in mind that cell phone service is unavailable in many isolated areas throughout the province.

Helmets are mandatory for snowmobile operators and passengers in Newfoundland and Labrador and they should be properly fitted or fastened to work as intended in the event of a collision; otherwise, they may come off upon impact. Goggles, safety glasses or a face shield are also required when a snowmobile is not equipped with a windshield that is of a height to provide adequate protection to the eyes.

Those who take unnecessary risk or travel without proper knowledge of the area, safety equipment and provisions, put additional strain on police, medical and search and rescue resources and inflict worry on those at home who await their safe return.