RCMP continues to charge impaired drivers

Gander RCMP arrested a man for impaired driving on Memorial Drive on Friday night. Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested a woman for refusal to comply with a demand a short time later, in the early morning hours of May 25.

Gander RCMP observed a suspected impaired driver while on patrol on Friday night, just before midnight this past weekend. Police conducted a traffic stop after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and continued into the wrong lane of traffic. The male driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving. His vehicle was impounded and license was suspended. He will appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges of impaired driving.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received the report of a female driver in the parking lot of a local business who had hit a parked truck resulting in heavy damage to the parked vehicle. The offending vehicle and driver returned to the lot a short time later and the driver was observed exhibiting signs of impairment. Damage to her vehicle was also consistent with the reported incident.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the local RCMP detachment, where she refused to comply with a demand for breath samples and was subsequently charged with refusal. Her vehicle was impounded and license was suspended. She will appear in court at a later date.