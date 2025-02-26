RCMP continues investigation into injured snowmobiler in Port au Port

RCMP on the West Coast are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred last week in Port au Port that left a snowmobiler with serious injuries.

Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify anyone who may have been travelling through the area when the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

The RCMP responded to the report of an injured snowmobiler on Gravel’s Pond in Port au Port. The operator of the snowmobile fell from the machine after it came to a stop and sustained serious injuries that do not appear to be consistent with the fall from the snowmobile. The cause of the injury sustained remains under investigation.

Today police are asking for the public’s assistance, looking to speak with anyone who travelled along the isthmus, an area commonly known as the gravels, in Port au Port between the hours of 3:57 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. on Friday.

Motorists are asked to check for possible dashcam surveillance during that time and to provide the surveillance footage to police.

Anyone having information about the incident is asked to contact police at 709-643-2118.