RCMP confirms two deceased in fatal plane crash in Deer Lake

Police continue to support Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) in its investigation into a tragic fatal plane crash in Deer Lake Saturday evening.

On Saturday, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP responded to reports of a plane crash near the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near the Deer Lake Airport. The crash prompted the immediate closure of the TCH for several hours to allow emergency personnel — including Deer Lake Airport responders, emergency medical services and Deer Lake Fire Rescue — to respond to the scene.

Two persons were on board the flight: the pilot, a 54-year-old man, and his lone passenger, a 27-year-old man. Both occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers continue to assist with security at the crash site, to preserve any evidence and to ensure the safety of the public. RCMP NL is also supporting investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) in the ongoing investigation into this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.