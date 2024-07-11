RCMP conducts traffic stops and tickets drivers

Bonavista RCMP conducted a number of recent traffic stops that resulted in tickets issued and vehicles impounded for various violations.

On July 4, police received a report of a suspended driver in Spillars Cove. The described vehicle was located and the driver, an 80-year-old man, was driving with a suspended licence. The man was ticketed for driving while suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

On July 5, while patrolling Route 230 near Champney’s, an officer observed a pickup truck traveling 135 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 21-year-old man, was issued a ticket for excessive speeding. He also received a driver’s licence suspension and the truck was seized and impounded.

On July 7, while on patrol in Bonavista, police observed a driver not wearing a seat belt. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 36-year-old man, was found operating without a licence, registration or insurance. The man was ticketed for the violations and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

On July 10, while on patrol in Bonavista, an officer observed a minivan that was missing its rear window. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 40-year-old woman, was operating the vehicle without insurance. She was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle and the van was seized and impounded.