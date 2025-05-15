RCMP conducts traffic stop in Stephenville, driver arrested for obstruction

The RCMP in Stephenville arrested a 33-year-old woman for obstruction following a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Prince Rupert Drive in Stephenville. The driver had no form of identification and verbally identified herself, providing police with a name and date of birth.

During the traffic stop, police determined that the woman had provided a false identity and further found that her license was suspended.

The driver was arrested for obstruction. Police also located open alcohol inside the vehicle. The woman was ticketed for driving while suspended and for having open alcohol inside a vehicle.

She is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to a criminal charge of obstruction.