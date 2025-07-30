RCMP charge man, seize cocaine after flight from police

The RCMP has arrested a 23-year-old man after fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday afternoon. The driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public and police safety.

Police later located the driver in the Sheshatshiu area, and he was arrested and charged on a number of counts, including resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

The accused, Benjamin Gregoire, was located and arrested in the Sheshatshiu area during the very early morning hours on July 26. Gregoire, who failed to comply with police commands during his arrest, was also found in possession of cocaine.

At the time of this arrest, Gregoire was also bound by strict conditions of a court-imposed Release Order after he was released from custody on July 24.

He was held in police custody on the new charges and attended court on July 27, at which time he was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing the following day. At his bail hearing on July 28, Gregoire was further remanded into custody indefinitely.

Gregoire has also been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, failure to comply with a condition of a release order, resisting/obstructing a Peace Officer, and possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine.