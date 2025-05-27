RCMP arrests two ATV operators for fleeing from police

Two all-terrain vehicle (ATV) operators were arrested after twice fleeing from Lewisporte RCMP on Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, police observed three ATVs driving on the Main Road, headed towards Campbellton. When an officer stopped to speak with the group, two of the operators fled the scene. The remaining operator remained stopped and spoke with police, as required. While police were processing the traffic stop, the two operators who had fled returned to the area, revved their engines and turned around in the roadway a number of times before fleeing again.

At approximately 2:30 on Sunday morning, the same officer observed the two ATVs stopped on the eastbound side of the Trans-Canada Highway. When the officer approached, the operators of the ATVs fled once again, headed east on the TCH at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicles.

What may have possibly resulted in a traffic ticket at the original traffic stop, had the operators stopped for police, has resulted in criminal charges. The operators, ages 23 and 18, were identified and arrested. The two are set to appear in court at a later date. Both individuals will face two counts each of criminal charges for flight from police.