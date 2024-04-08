RCMP arrests prohibited driver for impaired operation

Following a report of a suspected impaired driver, a 49-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Bay St. George RCMP on Sunday.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police responded to an anonymous report of an impaired driver in Stephenville. The described vehicle was located on Bayside Drive and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver, who was prohibited from driving due to a previous conviction of impaired driving, showed signs of impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than three times the legal limit.

He will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of prohibited driving and impaired operation. His licence was further suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.