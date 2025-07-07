News

RCMP arrests man for assault with a weapon

Posted: July 7, 2025 3:23 pm
Forty-five-year-old Darryl Dyson was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP on July 4 in relation to two separate reports of assault with a weapon.

On Friday, police received a report that Dyson had chased a man with a weapon while uttering death threats.  During the course of this investigation, police learned that this was the second incident of such violence between the accused and the victim; the first incident was unreported.

As a result of this investigation, Darryl Dyson is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Uttering threats
  • Assault with a weapon – two counts
  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Fail to comply with a court release order – two counts

Dyson was remanded into custody over the weekend and attends court today for the purpose of a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.

