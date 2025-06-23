RCMP arrests impaired driver, breath samples four times legal limit

Following a report of a suspected impaired driver, a 24-year-old man was arrested by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP on June 21.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, police received a report of a possible impaired driver that departed the roadway, went into the ditch, struck a culvert and continued driving. Police responded, located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than four times the legal limit.

The driver is facing charges of impaired operation and is scheduled to attend court at a later date. His licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.