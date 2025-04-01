RCMP arrests driver for impaired operation at Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal

Following the report of a suspected impaired driver at the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal in Port aux Basques on March 28, a 41-year-old man from Nova Scotia was arrested by Chanel-Port aux Basques RCMP.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Friday, RCMP received the report of a suspected impaired driver who was in the line-up to board the ferry at the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal. Police attended the area, located the described vehicle and spoke to the driver who failed a roadside breath test. The man was arrested for impaired operation, was transported to the detachment and provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the man’s licence was suspended.