RCMP arrests driver for flight from police

A 40-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Thursday, after fleeing from police during an attempted traffic stop. At approximately 1:30 p.m, Harbour Grace police attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a vehicle on Pondside Road in Carbonear. The driver failed to stop and fled from police.

While on Powell Drive, the driver entered into heavy traffic and was unable to further flee. The vehicle was stopped by police and the driver, who was found driving without insurance, was arrested.

He was released from police custody and is set to attend court at a later date to answer to a charge of flight from police.