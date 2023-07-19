RCMP arrest three people in armed robbery; one man also wanted by police

Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning in Deer Lake. Three people – 28-year-old Jake Williams, 27-year-old Jared Healey, and 25-year-old Brianna Lavers – were arrested. Police are looking to arrest a fourth involved individual, 37-year-old Shane White (pictured above).

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP responded to the report of a robbery involving a firearm. The victim was assaulted and robbed at gun point while seated in a parked vehicle in a parking lot in Deer Lake. A quantity of drugs, a bank card and an iPad were stolen from the victim.

The investigation led to the arrests of Williams, Healey and Lavers on Monday and a search warrant was executed at a home in Deer Lake. Shot gun shells and brass knuckles were located and seized from inside the residence.

Healey and Williams remain in custody and attend court today. Lavers was released by the court and is set to appear back in court on Aug. 29.

Jake Williams is charged with the following criminal offences:

Extortion using a firearm

Robbery using a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Assault with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Breach of a court release order – seven counts

Jared Healey is charged with the following criminal offences:

Extortion using a firearm

Robbery using a firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime

Lavers is charged with the following criminal offences:

Extortion using a firearm

Robbery using a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Shane White who is charged with the following criminal offences:

Extortion using a firearm

Robbery using a firearm

Assault

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Breach of a court release order

Fail to attend court

A firearm, believed to be used during this crime, was recovered Tuesday.

All evidence obtained up to this point in the investigation support that this incident was not a random act. The investigation is continuing.