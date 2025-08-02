RCMP arrest man, seize motorcycle following flight from police

Harbour Breton RCMP arrested a 27-year-old man in Pool’s Cove on Sunday after he fled from an officer attempting a traffic stop. Trent Poole now faces charges of dangerous operation and flight from police, issued three tickets under the Highway Traffic Act and saw his motorcycle seized and impounded by police.

On July 27, an officer patrolling near Pool’s Cove observed Poole — who was known to be operating without the proper licence, insurance and registration — driving a motorcycle through a construction zone on Route 362. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Poole fled at a high rate of speed. As the area was an active construction zone and all gravel road, the officer did not pursue in the interest of police and public safety. Poole was seen travelling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and around vehicles traveling on the road.

Harbour Breton RCMP members conducted extensive patrols of the community to locate Poole, and with the assistance of the public, members located him and his motorcycle at a residence in Pool’s Cove a few hours later.

Poole was arrested and charged with two violations under the Criminal Code: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a licence, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating without a valid insurance policy. The motorcycle was seized and impounded.

Poole was released from custody to appear in court at a future date.