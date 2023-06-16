Man in possession of a hand gun and drugs arrested following traffic stop

Following a traffic stop in Bay Bulls, police arrested 28-year-old Ryan Swain, who was in breach of a court ordered condition. He was in possession of a hand gun, weapons, drugs and cash.

RCMP located Swain’s vehicle on Route 10 in Bay Bulls on June 9, and conducted a traffic stop, knowing he was in violation of a court ordered condition. With assistance from Ferryland RCMP, Swain was arrested without incident. Inside the vehicle, officers located and seized a loaded handgun, brass knuckles, a baseball bat, quantities of cocaine, cannabis and prescription pills, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Swain is charged with the following criminal offences: Possession for the purpose of trafficking; Unauthorized possession of a firearm; Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts); Careless transport of a firearm in a vehicle; Breach of recognizance.