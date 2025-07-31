RCMP arrest impaired driver, blows twice the legal limit

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP conducted a traffic stop Wednesday after receiving complaints of erratic driving complaints from the public, resulting in a charge of impaired operation for the 21-year-old driver.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on July 30, police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle along Tenth Street. The driver, a 21-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. Open containers of alcohol were also found inside his vehicle.

He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the detachment, where he provided further breath samples that were twice the legal limit. The man’s license was suspended and his vehicle seized and impounded. He was released from custody and will appear in court at a future date.