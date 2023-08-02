News

RCMP makes arrest after reports of erratic driver

By Web Team
Published on August 2, 2023 at 3:04 pm

Police arrested a 25-year-old Harbour Grace man for impaired driving early this morning. The RCMP received multiple reports of an erratic driver travelling along the Conception Bay Highway in Bay Roberts. Officers quickly located the vehicle.

The male driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken back to the detachment where he provided breath samples above the legal limit. He was charged with impaired driving. The driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. He was released and is expected to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing.

