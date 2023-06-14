RCMP arrest 36-year-old driver for impaired driving following head-on collision

Harbour Grace RCMP arrested a 36-year-old driver for impaired driving following a head on collision in Bristol’s Hope.

Shortly after midnight on June 10, police responded to a head-on collision between two vehicles on Connors Valley Road in Bristol’s Hope. A female driver was observed showing signs of impairment and was arrested for impaired driving.

At the detachment, she provided breath samples that were more than two times the legal limit. She was charged with impaired driving, her license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the collision. The investigation is continuing.