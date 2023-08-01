RCMP and Labrador Grenfell Health join forces in local mental health care project

A collaboration to support better mental health between Corporal Tom Roach of Mary’s Harbour RCMP and Mental Health and Addictions Counsellor Grace Reyes of Labrador Grenfell Health has resulted in the installation of what is believed to be the first ‘Wind Phone’ in Labrador.

The ‘Wind Phone’ is a concept originally developed in Japan to assist people in dealing with grief and other mental health issues. It is an unconnected phone placed in nature that allows people the opportunity to feel that they can speak to their loved ones who have passed on or vocalize their feelings about loss, grief, etc. It is an outlet for people to externalize their emotions and process difficult feelings, in a safe space.

This ‘Wind Phone’ is located on Labrador Grenfell property in Mary’s Harbour. Plans are already in the works to place more ‘Wind Phones’ in the region.

“Whether you want to say good bye, share your feelings with a loved one that has passed away or just get your emotions out of your head by speaking them out loud – it works,” said Corporal Roach.

Mary’s Harbour RCMP encourages anyone who is struggling with their mental health to please reach out for help by calling 811 or contacting any of the following resources – in emergencies, call 911:

Labrador Grenfell Health Mental Health and Addictions Resources:

https://www.lghealth.ca/mha

Help Lines and Navigation:

https://www.lghealth.ca/your-health/programs-and-services/mha/help-lines-and-navigation/

Bridge the Gapp:

Kids Help Phone – 1-800-668-6868