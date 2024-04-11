RCMP amps up enforcement efforts of speeding vehicles in Harbour Breton

Following recent reports of speeding vehicles in Harbour Breton, the detachment is enhancing enforcement efforts within the community. Speed limits set within the town of Harbour Breton are done so with the safety of residents, including children at play and pedestrians, in mind.

Violators can expect to be ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act.

To report a speeding vehicle, please contact your local police and be prepared to provide information, such as the make, model and color of the vehicle, a licence plate number and the identity of the driver, if known.