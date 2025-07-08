RCMP Air Services and Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP recover stolen boat and motor

A stolen 20-foor Serpent fibreglass boat and a 90 hp Yamaha outboard motor were recovered by Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP on July 7. The property had been taken while moored at Churchill River, near Mud Lake Road sometime between June 23-25.

On Monday, while traveling in the area, RCMP Air Services spotted a vessel in an unusual area of water, near English Point Channel. Being aware of the stolen boat and motor, the pilot and crew flew over the area and obtained images of the vessel. In consultation with the owner and images obtained, they were confirmed as the reported stolen property.

The boat and motor were recovered yesterday evening and returned to their rightful owner.

The investigation is continuing to determine those involved in the theft. Anyone having information about this crime or those responsible is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at 709-896-3383. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-8477.