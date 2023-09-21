RBC and the Janeway launch the 4th annual Race for the Kids event

The 4th annual RBC Race for the Kids is a walk/run event held in communities across Newfoundland and Labrador to raise funds to support mental health programs and services at the Janeway. Operated through a virtual platform, this event allows families, businesses, and individuals from anywhere in the province to get involved, get active and raise money to support the mental health of our kids. The RBC Race for the Kids has raised over $50,000 so far.
NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on this tonight on our Thursday Feature Inspiring NL during the NTV Evening Newshour.