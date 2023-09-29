Rally for Reconciliation planned at Colonial Building on Saturday

There will be a rally On Saturday at the Colonial Building in St. John’s beginning at 2:45 p.m. to recognize Orange Shirt Day.

The City of St. John’s is calling on residents to stand in solidarity with Indigenous Peoples at the Rally for Reconciliation.

Orange Shirt Day began in 2013 in Williams Lake, British Columbia, to promote public awareness about the ongoing legacy of harm from residential schools in Canada.

September 30, 2021, was the first annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, all recreation facilities and community centres will be closed, while most City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, October 2.