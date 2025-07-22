Rainy morning expected for Newfoundland

The rain across the west coast will end earlier this morning. The rain in central and eastern Newfoundland will linger throughout the morning and will gradually come to an end. St. John’s and the Avalon Peninsula will see 5 to 10 mm of rain this morning, with lesser amounts further west. It will be quite cool across the Island with highs only expected to reach the mid-teens.
There is a rainfall warning in effect for Connaigre. Total rainfall of 50 to 60 mm has already fallen since Monday morning, and an additional 10 to 15 mm can be expected this morning.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Labrador with the possibility of a passing shower here and there. Winds will be from the northwest, gusting to 50 km/h at times. Highs from 5 to 15 are expected.