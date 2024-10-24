Rainfall Warnings in effect until early Saturday for much of Newfoundland

The remnant moisture and energy from Tropical Storm Oscar will merge with another piece of energy coming out of eastern Canada. Combining these two elements will yield heavy rainfall over much of the Island beginning Thursday night and continuing into Saturday. The highest rainfall rates and totals will be located over southeastern Newfoundland. The bulk of the rain will fall late Thursday night and Friday, but it will linger into early Saturday before it finally ends.
Rainfall rates during the heaviest downpours could approach 20 mm per hour, leading to standing water on many roads across the region. It’s very important not to try and cross flooded roadways as it is impossible to tell how deep the water is by simply looking at it, and it only takes a little fast-moving water to move a vehicle.
A Rainfall Warning is in effect for all but the West Coast, Green Bay – White Bay and the Northern Peninsula East. The heaviest rain is expected over eastern and southeastern Newfoundland where over 100 mm is going to fall in some areas. This seems particularly likely around the periphery of Placentia Bay. Lesswer amounts will be found to the west.
Similar storms in the past have caused the overflowing of creeks, streams and river, flooding of basements, road shoulder and erosion washouts, scattered utility outages and delays and cancellations of ferry services.
