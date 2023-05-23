Rainfall Warning, Special Weather Statement in effect through Tuesday morning

Rainfall Warning for the following area:
* The Avalon Peninsula Southeast
Rain, at times heavy, continues.
Additional rainfall: 10 to 15 mm.
Locations: Avalon Peninsula Southeast.
Time span: tapering off near noon.
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.
Special Weather Statement in effect for the following area:
St. John’s & Vicinity
Rain will continue this morning.
Additional rainfall: 10 to 15 mm.
Locations: St. John’s and eastern Avalon.
Time span: tapering off near noon.