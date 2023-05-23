Post Views: 73
Eddie's Update Weather

Rainfall Warning, Special Weather Statement in effect through Tuesday morning

By Eddie Sheerr May 23, 2023

Rainfall Warning for the following area:

* The Avalon Peninsula Southeast

Rain, at times heavy, continues.

Additional rainfall: 10 to 15 mm.

Locations: Avalon Peninsula Southeast.

Time span: tapering off near noon.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

Special Weather Statement in effect for the following area:

St. John’s & Vicinity

Rain will continue this morning.

Additional rainfall: 10 to 15 mm.

Locations: St. John’s and eastern Avalon.

Time span: tapering off near noon.

