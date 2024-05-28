Rainfall Warning is in effect for parts of southern Newfoundland into Wednesday

Heavy rain is expected between tonight and Wednesday for portions of southern Newfoundland. There may be be some thunderstorms at times, which could increase rainfall rates to 10+ mm per hour at times.
A Rainfall Warning is in effect for the following areas from tonight into Wednesday:
- Connaigre
- Burgeo – Ramea
- Channel-Port aux Basques
Expected total rainfall is between 30 and 40 mm, with localized areas potentially receiving 60 mm or more in the heaviest downpours in locations between Channel-Port aux Basques and Connaigre. Keep in mind heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
