Rainfall Warning in effect Friday for southern Newfoundland

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING from Friday morning through Friday evening for the following areas:
- Avalon Peninsula Southeast
- Burin Peninsula
- Connagire
- Burgeo – Ramea
Heavy rain is expected to develop Friday morning and continue into Friday evening. During that time frame, 20 to 30 mm of rain will fall. Localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
OTHER ALERTS
