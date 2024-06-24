Rainfall Warning in effect for the Burin Peninsula and parts of the Avalon Peninsula into Tuesday

Two areas of low pressure moving through over the next 24 to 36 hours will bring a prolonged rain event to a good chunk of southern and eastern Newfoundland. The heaviest rain will fall over the southern area of the Avalon Peninsula and much of the Burin Peninsula, where amounts will exceed 80 mm in some areas.
The Rainfall Warning is in effect for the Avalon Peninsula Southeast, the Avalon Peninsula Southwest and the Burin Peninsula from today through Tuesday. The Environmental and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander, issued the alert early Monday morning.
Rain will continue today before easing in intensity this evening. The rain will become heavy at times overnight tonight or early Tuesday morning before tapering off Tuesday night. Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour may occur over some locations.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.