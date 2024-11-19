Rainfall Warning in effect for parts of Newfoundland from tonight until early Thursday

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING for the following areas from early Wednesday morning into early Thursday morning
- The Avalon Peninsula North
- St. John’s & Vicinity
- Clarenville & Vicinity
- Terra Nova
- The Bonavista Peninsula
Rainfall amounts in the time frame are currently forecast to be between 50 and 60 mm.
A RAINFALL WARNING is also in effect for the Northern Peninsula East from tonight into Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts in that area are currently forecast to be between 60 and 80 mm.
Rainfall rates of 5 to 10 mm per hour may occur over some locations. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.