Rainfall Warning in effect for Channel-Port aux Basques for Tuesday night, Wednesday

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING for the following area:

Channel-Port aux Basques

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

Time span: tonight through Wednesday night.

Total rainfall: 40 to 60 mm, with locally higher amounts possible.

Locations: Channel-Port aux Basques and vicinity.

Remarks: Rainfall rates may exceed 10 mm per hour at times. Winds, gusting to 80 km/h in the Wreckhouse area, accompanying the rain will create hazardous driving conditions, and possibly cause toppling of high-sided vehicles or travel trailers. Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.