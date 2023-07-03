Rainfall Warning continues thru Tuesday for much of the West Coast

The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued a RAINFALL WARNING for the following locations:
- Grose Morne
- Corner Brook and vicinty
- Bay St. George
- Channel-Port aux Basques and vicnity
Heavy rain is expected.
Total rainfall: 70 to 100 mm, locally higher amounts possible, especially over higher terrain.
Locations: the west coast of Newfoundland.
Time span: continuing through Tuesday.
Similar storms in the past have caused:
• hazardous driving conditions
• elevated river levels
• increased runoff that could lead to localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
Remarks: There is an increased risk of flooding, landslides, and washouts, especially in the areas that recently received significant rainfall near the Bonne Bay area.
Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Don’t approach washouts near rivers, creeks, and culverts.
Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.