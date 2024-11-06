Rain returns this afternoon on the Island

After a little break in the rain early this morning rain will return to much of the Island this afternoon. It will arrive on the West Coast mid-morning and will redevelop for eastern and central later this morning early in the afternoon. The rain will be heavy this afternoon for many areas.
The rain will end from west to east later in the afternoon on the West Coast and during the evening or by midnight in the east. Rain amounts will be in the 15 to 25 mm range for most areas throughout the day. Locally higher amounts are possible.
The weather cools down after today and then a complex forecast looks to unfold for the weekend, with the chance of rain and snow across much of the Island. Stay tuned for details on this one.