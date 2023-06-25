Eddie's Update Weather

Rain makes a return for Sunday, along with cooler temperatures

By Eddie Sheerr
Published on June 25, 2023 at 7:33 am

An area of low pressure will swirl across the Island today, and offshore later tonight or early Monday morning. As that happens, rain will become widespread across the Island thru the later part of the morning and into the early afternoon.

There is also the slight risk of some embedded thunderstorms later this morning and into the afternoon over parts of Central and northeastern Newfoundland. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the radar today for this potential.

Temperatures to begin the week will most definitely be a bit cooler than the weekend, but that looks to be short-lived. Lower teens on Monday, for highs, will be replaced by upper teens to 20s by the middle and end of the week.

I’ll have a more detailed forecast for you later today and tomorrow. Have a great Sunday!

Eddie

